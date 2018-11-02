Auburn commit Tyler Fromm's sports upbringing helped him earn his AAB jersey

To say that Warner Robbins (Ga.) High School tight end Tyler Fromm came from a football family would be putting it mildly; his twin brother, Dylan, is one of the state’s top quarterbacks and is committed to Mercer and his older brother, Jake, is the starting quarterback at Georgia.

Last season, Jake and Tyler led Warner Robbins to the state title game.

“We’ve all had a lot of success,” said Tyler, an Auburn commit. “My parents played sports too so we had a really competitive house growing up. That definitely helped me get to where I”m at; even here today. It was a lot of fun.”

That trend continued on Friday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to be a part of this game,” Tyler said. “To be able to suit up with some of the best players in the country will be a lot of fun; I’m looking forward to it.”

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Still, Tyler has unfinished business before he heads off to San Antonio. The only game the Demons lost last season was in the state title game.

“That’s something that really stays with me,” Tyler said. “I feel like we’ve got what it takes to not only get back to the game, but to get it done this time. That’s what we’re all focused on. We start tonight against Veterans.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY