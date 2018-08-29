USA Today Sports

Vanderbilt lands commitment from four-star shooting guard Austin Crowley

Photo: David Miller Photography, 247Sports

Vanderbilt lands commitment from four-star shooting guard Austin Crowley

Boys Basketball

Vanderbilt lands commitment from four-star shooting guard Austin Crowley

Austin Crowley, a four-star shooting guard from Mississippi, committed Tuesday to Vanderbilt.

He becomes Bryce Drew’s first commitment in the class of 2019.

Crowley played most of his career at West Point in Mississippi but will play his senior season at prep power Sunrise Christian in Kansas. He chose the Commodores over Mississippi and Minnesota.

A 6-5 shooting guard, Crowley is ranked 21st at his position by 247Sports and just outside the top 100 overall.

Drew and Vanderbilt got more good news Tuesday when it was reported that James Wiseman, the No. 4 player is USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25 for the class of 2019, will visit Vanderbilt in October.

, , , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2PQfIgv
Vanderbilt lands commitment from four-star shooting guard Austin Crowley
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.