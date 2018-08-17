Australian LLWS OF is taking the body spray game up a notch

It’s a stereotype that all teenagers and pre-teens dose themselves in body spray to avoid the uncomfortable smells and scents of adolescence, but there’s some truth to it. Just hang out around a high school or middle school locker room for 30 minutes and that becomes clear.

Apparently our English speaking brethren in the Southern Hemisphere are taking that body spray game up a level, if the right fielder for Australia’s Little League World Series representative is to be believed:

First of all, Jett Grimmond is a fabulous baseball name. Terrific foresight from the Grimmond family to know that Jett had greatness in a foreign sport in his future.

Secondly, Jett: GUCCI? You’re spraying Gucci cologne at the diamond? Really? That’s insane.

Here’s the going rate for a 3 oz. bottle of Gucci: $56.49. That is a heck of an expensive hobby. How long do you think a 3 oz. bottle of Gucci lasts when it’s being shared around the dugout? How many bottles did Jett pack for his trans-hemispheric trip?

We’re pulling for Jett and his teammates to win big … for the journalists. It’ll be nice to interview some kids who smell terrific on the field after a win or loss for a change.