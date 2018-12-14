USA Today Sports

Football teams dances to 'Baby Shark' for coach's young daughter in surgery

Football teams dances to 'Baby Shark' for coach's young daughter in surgery

Football

Football teams dances to 'Baby Shark' for coach's young daughter in surgery

The “Baby Shark” song is becoming a viral sensation.

It’s that song that, perhaps years ago, you sang as a kid and had a little choreography to go along with it. Your arms represent the size of the shark’s jaws.

It’s been more present on social media lately as the adult generation gets nostalgic, but it’s still loved by children.

A football team took that to heart as they made a video to help a young girl.

The Texas City High School (Texas) football head coach’s 3-year-old daughter went into surgery, so the team made a video of them dancing to her favorite song for good luck.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It was almost Harlem Shake-esque; the video started with the team in the workout facility, lifting. But as the whistle blew, the music came on.

The players knew just what to do.

A full minute-and-a-half clip of large athletes dancing to a children’s song? This could brighten up anyone’s day.

It sure did for people on Twitter.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , Football, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/baby-shark-texas-city-high-school-coach-daughter-surgery
Football teams dances to 'Baby Shark' for coach's young daughter in surgery
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.