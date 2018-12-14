Football teams dances to 'Baby Shark' for coach's young daughter in surgery

The “Baby Shark” song is becoming a viral sensation.

It’s that song that, perhaps years ago, you sang as a kid and had a little choreography to go along with it. Your arms represent the size of the shark’s jaws.

It’s been more present on social media lately as the adult generation gets nostalgic, but it’s still loved by children.

A football team took that to heart as they made a video to help a young girl.

The Texas City High School (Texas) football head coach’s 3-year-old daughter went into surgery, so the team made a video of them dancing to her favorite song for good luck.

My coaches 3 y/o daughter went into surgery and her favorite song was the baby shark song so as a team we all danced to it to show her for good luck! This is what it’s about. Not the wins or losses but the lifelong relationships you make along the way. #MoreThanAGame #Family pic.twitter.com/PgtxqsF3h8 — ²⁵ (@cordaywilliams) December 12, 2018

It was almost Harlem Shake-esque; the video started with the team in the workout facility, lifting. But as the whistle blew, the music came on.

The players knew just what to do.

A full minute-and-a-half clip of large athletes dancing to a children’s song? This could brighten up anyone’s day.

It sure did for people on Twitter.

Our baby girl had surgery! My hubby, coaches, and our STINGS gave her the best well wish ever!!!! #tcproud #lovethisfootballlife #lovetheseboys https://t.co/aP5MzhCK4e — Jenna Ryder (@JennaRyder7) December 14, 2018

Never in my wildest dreams did I think baby shark would make me cry .. what an awesome show of support WTG yal !!! I’m sure she will cherish this in yrs to come along with your coach !!!! Praying for her!! — Kelly McGinty (@Kell_Mc) December 13, 2018

