'Back ballin together:' Cole Mashburn commits to join brother at Memphis

Call it a commitment.

Call it a family reunion.

Three-star Oklahoma North defensive back Cole Mashburn decided to do both as he tweeted his commitment to the University of Memphis on Saturday.

He’ll join his brother, Cade, who redshirted the 2017 season at Memphis.

Cade couldn’t contain his excitement on Twitter.

The younger Mashburn is the No. 7 ranked player in the Class of 2019 in Oklahoma and the No. 33 strong side defensive end in the nation, per 247 Sports.

He’s the highest ranked among the 15 recruits in Memphis’ 2019 class.

Mashburn also fielded offers from Iowa State, Nevada, North Texas and Texas State.

