Beloved Tennessee wrestler drowns, remembered for 'talent and presence'

A Father Ryan High School student is known as a talented wrestler drowned Friday, the Nashville private school announced late Saturday.

Bailey Rush died “in a tragic drowning while with his family,” the school stated in an email sent Saturday to students and their families.

“Bailey, who had come to Father Ryan last year as a junior, was a member of the wrestling team, placing 4th in the state, and wrestled for Nashville Catholic Wrestling for years. He was loved by his coaches and his teammates for his talent and his presence,” the email states.

The statement said Rush was a member of the 2018-19 graduating class. Before enrolling at Father Ryan, Rush attended Mt. Juliet High School.

The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency did not immediately have additional information about what might have happened.

