Bananas left in Ohio HS football locker room: Was it a racist message?

An Ohio high school football game was the site of a locker room incident that one school feels was racially motivated. Officials are now trying to determine if there is anything in that claim.

Friday night while Mansfield Senior High was playing against Ashland, they had bananas thrown at them, bananas placed in their locker room, and a person dressed as a banana taunting them. This is why people kneel, racism exists, and it's in our back yard! Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/SAuf7I4ZcS — Lane Winters (@lanewinters81) October 6, 2018

As reported by the Richland Source, Mansfield (Ohio) High School’s game at Ashland (Ohio) High School saw the Mansfield team arrive to a locker room with bananas left throughout. When the team then arrived on to the field, they were reportedly had bananas thrown at them with another person in the stands dressed as a banana.

Mansfield is a school with a majority African-American population and told the Richland Source that his players were upset by the bananas in the stadium.

“There were a lot kids, black and white, who were hurt, whose feelings were hurt, and some of our kids shed real tears,” Mansfield coach Chioke Bradley told the Source. “I take great offense at anything that causes kids heartache and pain.