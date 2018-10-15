Bartow High School (Fla.) JV player airlifted to hospital after brawl

A junior varsity football player at Bartow High School (Fla.) was airlifted to the hospital after a football game.

Devin Miles, a 16-year-old sophomore, suffered a concussion and a broken collarbone when at least 60 players on the Bartow and Lakeland (Fl.) High School began to brawl, according to WFTS-TV (Tampa, Fl.)

The game was called off as referees, coaches and staff on both teams had to separate players.

Miles told the station he was taken down during the fight and players continued to kick and stomp on him. He only escaped when a coach pulled him out.

He was in stable condition in the hospital Saturday when WFTS-TV spoke to him.

“I was dizzy, I really couldn’t like feel anything,” Cole said to the station. “My body was numb and when coach pulled me out of the pile, I yanked my helmet off and I threw it and started to hold my head.”