Battle between No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco postponed

The matchup of the decade will have to wait for at least one more day, thanks to some inclement weather in Southern California.
The battle between the nation’s top two high school football teams, No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 1 host Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), was postponed Friday night due to lightning.
According to several outlets, the game between the two powerhouses has been pushed to Saturday at 7 p.m. PST.
For a matchup this good, it is fitting that we have to wait one more day for it to come to fruition. Friday night lights now gives way to Saturday night fever.
Most likely, it will be worth the wait.