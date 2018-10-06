Battle between two Texas 6A football teams results in weird score

Some folks in Texas went to a high school football game, and a baseball score broke out.

Such was the case Friday night, when Rockwall-Heath High hosted Mesquite (Texas) in Rockwall. Rockwall-Heath came away with a 6-4 victory.

Yes, you read that score correctly. And it is not from 1918.

As the Dallas Morning News reports, Heath went down 4-0 after Mesquite forced safeties on back-to-back possessions in the first quarter.

That funky 4-0 football score held for much of the game. In the third quarter, though, the host Hawks found the opposing end zone, as Taven Paxton scored on a two-yard TD run.

That score held, and we were left with the 6-4 final in one of Texas’ toughest districts in 6A football. You never know what you’ll see in high school, in the Lonestar State especially.