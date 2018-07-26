Watch Georgia prep OL Bayard Taylor II squat 635 pounds

Bayard Taylor II is entering his senior season as an offensive lineman for Columbus (Ga.) High. He weighs in at an imposing 5-foot-11 and 300 pounds, but it’s the weight he can lift that’s even more impressive.

This is Taylor squatting an otherworldly 635 pounds at a Columbus’ summer strength training session:

Six-hundred, thirty-five pounds! And he gets it up and down as if it’s no big deal. That is a lot of weight, folks, and the ease with which Bayard hoists it is a sign that he’s about as strong as they come at the high school level (he also allegedly benches 375 pounds which, again, is a lot of weight).

Perhaps that should come as no surprise. With his final high school campaign ahead, Taylor is clearly all in. Good for him. At the very least, we now know he can lift as much as anyone else could ever hope for him.