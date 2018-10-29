Before going half a mile to Purdue, George Karlaftis dons All-American jersey

It’s going to be a quick drive for George Karlaftis when he starts at Purdue.

The Boilermaker commit attends school at West Lafayette High School (Ind.), which, according to Google Maps, is 0.6 miles away from the university.

Before making that six-minute drive, though, Karlaftis will travel about 1,200 miles — 1,200.7 from his high school, according to Google Maps — to take part in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The four-star defensive end received his All-American Bowl jersey on Monday.

Karlaftis is the No. 1 recruit in Indiana and the No. 5 strong-side defensive end in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Through 11 games this season, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Karlaftis had 86 tackles and an astounding 38 tackles for loss to go with nine sacks to help lead an 11-0 West Lafayette team.

Over his career, he has amassed 312 tackles, 66 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.