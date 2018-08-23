Arizona State lands commitment from offensive tackle Ben Scott

Arizona State football gained its second commitment in less than a week Wednesday, adding a third offensive lineman to its 2019 recruiting class.

Ben Scott, 6-feet-5, 285 pounds, from No. 14 St. Louis High School in Honolulu announced his commitment to ASU via social media.

Scott joins Roman DeWys of Chandler and LaDarius Henderson of Waxahachie, Texas, as offensive linemen committed to sign with ASU in December.

Scott is ASU’s 12th known commitment. His follows that of wide receiver David Heckerd of Las Vegas on Aug. 19.

Scott is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, which now ranks ASU’s class No. 54 nationally. Scott’s other options included Hawaii, Washington State, Fresno State and UNLV.

In addition to making California a recruiting priority under new coach Herm Edwards, ASU is hoping to again gain a recruiting foothold in Hawaii. Former Sun Devils from Hawaii include offensive linemen Shaun Lauvao and the late Brandon Rodd.

Current ASU safety Joey Bryant also played prep football at Honolulu St. Louis, perhaps best known for producing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota.

For more, visit the Arizona Republic