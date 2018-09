Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) running back Rahmir Johnson has been voted the Super 25 Top Star for Week 3.

Johnson, a Nebraska commit, rushed for 130 yards on 28 carries in the Crusaders’ 34-22 win against then-No. 5 Grayson (Ga.).

In a close vote, Johnson edged St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) QB Sol-Jay Maiava with 2,882 votes to Maiava’s 2,666. In all, 8,764 votes were cast.