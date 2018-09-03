USA Today Sports

Bergen Catholic rises into top 5 of Super 25 football rankings

Kevin R. Wexler, NorthJersey.com

Football

Thanks to a convincing win at then-No. 5 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) jumped seven spots to No. 5 in the latest Super 25 football rankings.

MORE: See the full rankings

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) remained the No. 1 team, again followed by St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), and Allen (Texas).

St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) stayed at No. 6 after throttling then-No. 11 Hoover, 42-14.

Three newcomers entered the rankings, led by No. 22 Westlake (Austin, Texas). The Chaparrals are followed by No. 23 Duncanville (Texas) and No. 25 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.).

Dutch Fork has outscored its opponents 121-0 in two wins.

