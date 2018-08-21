'Big Al' Delia taking Little League World Series by storm

The legend of Alfred “Big Al” Delia continues to grow.

The Middletown, N.J. native, whose ESPN introduction video from Little League’s Mid-Atlantic Region in Bristol, Conn. made him an internet sensation and a favorite of the late-night talk shows last week, is still in demand.

Delia, who uttered the now iconic phrase “I hit dingers,” is in Williamsport, Pa., site of the Little League World Series, where ESPN interviewed the 12-year-old about his newfound fame on the network’s flagship SportsCenter program this weekend.

At the World Series, Delia has spent most of his time signing autographs, taking selfies with fans and mingling with the large crowds in attendance. At Sunday night’s MLB Little League Classic, he caught the first pitch from New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier, who starred on the 1998 Toms River East American team that won the Little League World Series, as the Mets took on the Phillies.

Frazier and his former Toms River teammates were honored on the 20th anniversary of their World Series triumph.

On Monday, Delia was in the booth to call an inning of a World Series game alongside Adnan Virk and Tim Kurkjian.

This all began last weekend after Delia’s player intro before Middletown was eliminated from the Mid-Atlantic Region by Maryland in an elimination game on Saturday. It was in that short video clip that delia said: “My name is Alfred Delia. At home they call me Big Al. And I hit dingers.”

It became an instant sensation, with fans siezing on the everything about it, from his delivery to the simple beauty of his message.

