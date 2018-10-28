Big Bend football teams take part in Hurricane Michael relief efforts

The stickers say, “Stay Strong 850.”

Chiles High School (Tallahassee, Fl.) football head coach Kevin Pettis dropped them off with all five Leon County public school football teams to place the decals on the backs of their football helmets.

Hurricane Michael literally hit close to home for Pettis, who is from devastated Panama City. He lost an uncle during the storm. He’s hurting like so many others.

“I wanted us to avoid the funeral effect of hurricane relief,” Pettis said. “After a funeral, you move on and life goes on as usual. That’s the worst that can happen. I didn’t want us to just help for a week and then be done with it. Hopefully, this can serve as a reminder to keep helping the people affected by the storm.”