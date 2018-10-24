Big Texas high schools to be required to submit concussion reports

The largest high schools in Texas will be required to report concussions suffered by athletes, according to the Associated Press.

Schools in the highest conference, the Class 6A University Interscholastic League, will have to submit individual concussion reports, the outlet said.

The report includes questions such as when the concussion happened and how it occurred.

Texas has 325,000 high school athletes, the most of any state.

According to AP, Texas will be one of two states in the country that mandate high schools to report concussions.

It will begin in August. Michigan, the other state to implement similar rules, introduced the bylaws in 2015.