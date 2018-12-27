USA Today Sports

Bishop McNamara, Miami Country Day School top two teams in latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

Photo: Open i Studio

Girls Basketball

After the first few weeks of basketball, teams are beginning to show who’s for real and who is not quite there.

Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) is proving that its preseason ranking of No. 8 was more wrong than right. Yes, it is a top-10 team.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Basketball

But the Mustangs might actually be the best team in the country.

Led by five-star guard Jakia Brown-Turner, the team has jumped out to a 9-0 start.

Other teams in the top 10 including Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), Africentric (Columbus, Ohio) and Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) proved they are deserving of high spots, but one team in particular has been more impressive than perhaps any other through the early stages.

The Miami Country Day School (Fl.) Spartans, previously unranked, jumped all the way to the No 2 spot after defeating four teams that had been ranked in the top 20, including current No. 3 St. John’s and No. 8 Windward (Los Angeles).

Can the Spartans keep it up? At 8-1, the No. 1 spot is within reach.

Bishop McNamara, Miami Country Day School top two teams in latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings
