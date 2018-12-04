Blair Academy starts season No. 1 in Super 25 Preseason Wrestling Rankings - going for four-peat

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 4, 2018
The 2018-19 USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Preseason Super 25 High School Wrestling Rankings begin where the last three seasons left off — with Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey) on top. The Buccaneers are ranked No. 1 in our national rankings thanks to a loaded line-up from top to bottom.
Once again, Blair, the three-time USA TODAY/NHSCA national champs, will wrestle a challenging schedule that includes top-flight individual tournaments like the Walsh Ironman (December 7-8), the Beast of the East (Delaware) and the Tony Iasiello Christmas City Tournament (Pennsylvania) before the holidays. The Bucs will also host the Who’s No. 1 Duals on January 12, plus take-on No. 3 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pennsylvania) and No. 2 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey) in huge dual matches in January.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic appears to have the best shot at derailing Blair Academy’s run to its fourth straight national title. The Crusaders have a chip on their shoulders after beating Blair during a dual meet last year, but still finished No. 2 in the nation. Aside from its dual with Blair, BC will also go head-to-head with the Bucs at the Beast of the East Tournament.
Aside from its dual against Blair, No. 3 Wyoming Seminary will go against the Bucs in the Walsh Ironman and the Beast of the East. SEM will also compete in the Who’s No. 1 Duals that will feature Blair, No. 4 La Salle (Cincinnati, Ohio) and No. 5 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) and No. 17 Clovis (California).
The great thing about high school wrestling is that there are plenty of opportunities where the best in the nation go head-to-head, which means the crowning of national champ comes down to what happens on the mat.
