Blowout win propels St. Peter's Prep into Super 25 football rankings

St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) is the lone newcomer in the latest Super 25 football rankings.

The Marauders are coming off an impressive 34-7 victory over then-No. 5 Bergen Catholic, who fell from the rankings entirely.

The top four teams remained the same, as No. 1 IMG Academy stayed atop the rankings followed again by St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), and Allen (Texas). St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) moved up a spot to No. 5.

This weekend’s slate features two marquee matchup, with IMG traveling west to face defending Super 25 national champion Mater Dei, while No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas will host No. 9 Miami Central.