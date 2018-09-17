USA Today Sports

Blowout win propels St. Peter's Prep into Super 25 football rankings

Photo: Michael Karas, NorthJersey.com

St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) is the lone newcomer in the latest Super 25 football rankings.

The Marauders are coming off an impressive 34-7 victory over then-No. 5 Bergen Catholic, who fell from the rankings entirely.

The top four teams remained the same, as No. 1 IMG Academy stayed atop the rankings followed again by St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), and Allen (Texas). St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) moved up a spot to No. 5.

This weekend’s slate features two marquee matchup, with IMG traveling west to face defending Super 25 national champion Mater Dei, while No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas will host No. 9 Miami Central.

