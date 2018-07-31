New Florida high school sells naming rights to stadium to healthcare company

The Lee County School District’s nearly year-long high school football stadium naming rights initiative made its biggest score yet, selling the rights to the crown jewel of its portfolio.

The stadium at the brand new Bonita Springs High School will be known for the next five years as Lee Health Stadium in an advertising deal worth nearly $292,000. The district confirmed to The News-Press the blockbuster advertising deal with the largest health care system in Southwest Florida.

“Lee Health has been a long supporter of The School District of Lee County and we are thrilled to partner with them to name the stadium at the new Bonita Springs High School,” Superintendent Greg Adkins said. “This affiliation will directly benefit our students and employees and we could not ask for a better ally.”

The district also confirmed FAST AC, a locally owned air conditioning company in Estero, purchased the rights to the football field at Estero High in a deal worth $32,688 over three years. The home of the Wildcats will now be named FAST AC Field at Jeff Sommer Stadium, the latter part memorializing the late Estero athletic director and cross country coach.

“We are doing something that most districts do not do, raise money to benefit our students and to help them reach their highest personal potentials,” Adkins said. “Partnerships like this are vital to the success of our students and to our community, and we are grateful that FAST AC is part of this growing group of supporters.”

FAST AC owner Matt Foster, a 20-year Estero resident, took pride in his company’s investment.

“I believe that, as a successful business owner in the area, it is important to give back to local causes and social issues,” Foster said. “Our children are our future and represent a beacon of hope to all of us. Each of us need to find as many ways as possible to support them. Estero High School has done a fabulous job at developing its youth and I am proud to be a part of their continued efforts.”

Bonita Springs and Estero are the second and third stadiums in Lee County to have their naming rights sold. North Law Firm Stadium at Dunbar High was announced late last year in an agreement that brings in $114,480 per year over five years.

For more, visit the Fort Myers News-Press