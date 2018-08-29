Chosen 25 guard Boogie Ellis plans unofficial visit to Memphis

Rejean “Boogie” Ellis, the No. 25 player in the Chosen 25 for the class of 2019, confirmed in a text message Tuesday that he is planning to be at Memphis Madness and take an unofficial visit to the University of Memphis Oct. 4-6.

The California prospect has an official visit lined up at Southern Cal this weekend, and will also officially visit Oregon and Arizona.

Earlier this month, Ellis said Memphis coach Penny Hardaway took notice of his abilities at the Peach Jam, and told the 6-foot-2 combo guard he would fit nicely in Memphis’ crowded backcourt because of his unique scoring ability.

The California prospect announced his final eight schools Aug. 14, including Memphis, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, San Diego State, Oregon, Gonzaga, Southern Cal and Arizona.

