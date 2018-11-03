Botched overtime FG turns into TD to give Michigan HS a playoff win

Harrison High School (Farmington Hills, Mich.) almost lost its final game in school history on a botched field goal attempt.

Instead, the Hawks recovered and scored an overtime touchdown to get a 13-10 win and advance to the regional finals.

🏈VIDEO: Mr. Football candidate Roderick Heard with the game-winning TD pass in OT as Harrison beats Country Day 13-10 in OT. @FHHarrisonFB @rod_heard pic.twitter.com/2x3Bv3lg3b — STATE CHAMPS! (@statechampsnet) November 3, 2018

The holder, three-star cornerback/wide receiver and Northwestern commit Roderick Heard, had to reach to grab the snap and fumbled with it as he attempted to put it down. He ended up simply pulling it back.

The kicker went through his motion, spun, and immediately tried to block for Heard.

MORE: QB Stanton: ‘It just doesn’t seem fair’ that Harrison HS is closing

Heard had taken off to his left, but defenders converged. It looked like he was going to come up short. But Heard changed direction and avoided defenders just long enough to get off a pass while jumping backward.

It fell into the hands of quarterback/free safety Maxwell Martin. He turned upfield, saw green and scored.

Harrison High is set to close at the end of the year, prompting former Hawks and current NFL quarterback Drew Stanton to tell the Detroit Free Press in October that “It just doesn’t seem fair.”

On Friday night, the team made sure the school wouldn’t close without at least one more round of celebration.

Harrison High won 13-10.

They’ll move onto the next round to fight for the regional title as eight teams remain in the Michigan Div. 4 playoff bracket.