Boulder (Colo.) returns in Week 7 Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings

The Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings for this week are out, and some familiar faces are back in the fold.

Few teams have experienced as much turbulence as Boulder (Colo.) High School. Led by ALL-USA Preseason selection Omar Castruita, the Panthers climbed to as high as No. 5 just two weeks ago, before falling out of the poll altogether last week. They’re back in this week, at No. 21.

Coupled with cross-town Fairview at No. 14, that gives the city of Boulder two teams in the Super 25. The only other city with as much representation is Louisville, which has two teams this week with No. 3 Trinity and No. 19 St. Xavier. Trinity, by the way, took its own seismic leap a week ago, jumping 19 spots from No. 21 to third in our Week 6 poll.

St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.) remains No. 1 for the seventh straight week. New to the poll this week are No. 23 Stillwater (Minn.) and No. 25 Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.).