Boulder, St. Xavier enter top 10 of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Boulder (Colo.) and St. Xavier (Louisville) enter the latest Super 25 rankings at Nos. 7 and 9, respectively. Neither team was ranked in the initial rankings.

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team, followed by St. Ignatius (Cleveland), Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.), McQuiad Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.), and Marquette (Milwaukee).

In all, nine newcomers enter the rankings, led by Boulder and St. Xavier. Commack (N.Y.) enters at No. 12, Summit (Bend, Ore.) at No. 14, Stillwater (Minn.) at 15, Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) at 17, Chaminade (St. Louis) at 18, Olentangy Liberty (Powell at 19, and Rio Rancho (N.M.) at 23.