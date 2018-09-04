USA Today Sports

Boulder, St. Xavier enter top 10 of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Photo: David R. Lutman, Special to The Courier-Journal

Boulder, St. Xavier enter top 10 of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Boys Soccer

Boulder, St. Xavier enter top 10 of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Boulder (Colo.) and St. Xavier (Louisville) enter the latest Super 25 rankings at Nos. 7 and 9, respectively. Neither team was ranked in the initial rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team, followed by St. Ignatius (Cleveland), Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.), McQuiad Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.), and Marquette (Milwaukee).

In all, nine newcomers enter the rankings, led by Boulder and St. Xavier. Commack (N.Y.) enters at No. 12, Summit (Bend, Ore.) at No. 14, Stillwater (Minn.) at 15, Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) at 17, Chaminade (St. Louis) at 18, Olentangy Liberty (Powell at 19, and Rio Rancho (N.M.) at 23.

, Boys Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2MPaN1e
Boulder, St. Xavier enter top 10 of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Check out the latest Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.