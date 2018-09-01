VIDEO: Braden River RB Brian Battie juggles touchdown on catch of the year contender

It’s early, but we’re already starting to build up quite the catalogue of catch of the year contenders.

The latest comes from Florida, where Braden River running back Brian Battie split out in a wide receiver slot, went deep and somehow came up with the most remarkable juggling reception we’ve seen before the calendar turns to September.

A couple things to consider here:

1) That is some serious, serious concentration. How did Battie possibly not lose sight of the ball, between two defenders while it hung in repose in midair?

2) Battie stands only 5-foot-8 which, as you can see, puts him at a disadvantage that deep downfield, particularly on a jump ball. Somehow he was the man who came down with it. Wild.

And, of course, the touchdown was pivotal in the flow of the game, tying up Braden River’s visit to Clearwater.

In the end, it could have been the touchdown that made the difference, too; Braden River emerged with a 42-35 victory.