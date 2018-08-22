USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Brandon Smith, Louisa County

Photo: Andrew Woolfolk

Football

Brandon Smith

School: Louisa County (Mineral, Va.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 228
College: Penn State

Smith comes up with big hits consistently and uses his 6-foot-4 frame and 4.5 speed to hound opposing quarterbacks.

