Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Brandon Smith, Louisa County

Brandon Smith
School: Louisa County (Mineral, Va.)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 228
College: Penn State
Smith comes up with big hits consistently and uses his 6-foot-4 frame and 4.5 speed to hound opposing quarterbacks.
