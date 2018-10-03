Brawl between Pee Wee coaches breaks out after Virginia game

Postgame handshakes at a Pee Wee football game turned into a brawl between coaches in Virginia on Saturday.

Video shows two coaches talking at each other in the line. As their faces got close together, it appears people began to pull them apart.

Several punches were thrown and it appears a man was grabbed around the neck from behind and thrown to the ground.

Grown men fighting at a Pee Wee football game today. This happened in Wise Virginia at Central High School. Please make this go Viral. pic.twitter.com/cJO9LTN1Nw — It’s Great to be a Tennessee Vol..🍊🍊 (@salyers73) September 29, 2018

It was unclear what triggered the words between coaches immediately preceding the fight.

According to WCYB News 5, nobody was seriously injured and no charges were filed.