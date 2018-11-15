Breaking down the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports revealed the 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team Thursday.

Here are some more things to know about the team and the players:

BY CLASS:

Seniors: 20

Juniors: 6

BY STATE:

California: 4

Florida: 4

New Jersey: 3

Georgia: 2

North Carolina: 2

Texas: 2

Alabama: 1

Arizona: 1

Virginia: 1

Indiana: 1

Iowa: 1

Minnesota: 1

New York: 1

Tennessee: 1

Washington: 1

BY COLLEGE:

Uncommitted: 15

Arizona: 2

Kentucky: 2

Duke: 1

Florida: 1

Ohio State: 1

Syracuse: 1

Villanova: 1

USC: 1

BY SCHOOL:

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.): 2

Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.): 2

*No other school has more than one