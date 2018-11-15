Breaking down the ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports revealed the 2018-19 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team Thursday.
Here are some more things to know about the team and the players:
BY CLASS:
Seniors: 20
Juniors: 6
BY STATE:
California: 4
Florida: 4
New Jersey: 3
Georgia: 2
North Carolina: 2
Texas: 2
Alabama: 1
Arizona: 1
Virginia: 1
Indiana: 1
Iowa: 1
Minnesota: 1
New York: 1
Tennessee: 1
Washington: 1
BY COLLEGE:
Uncommitted: 15
Arizona: 2
Kentucky: 2
Duke: 1
Florida: 1
Ohio State: 1
Syracuse: 1
Villanova: 1
USC: 1
BY SCHOOL:
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.): 2
Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.): 2
*No other school has more than one