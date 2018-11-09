RB Breece Hall nears 2,000 all-purpose yard mark again as he gets All-American Bowl jersey

Breece Hall, a running back out of Northwest High School (Wichita, Kan.) received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Hall broke onto the scene as a junior, surpassing the 2,000-yard rushing mark in just 12 games. He ran for 2,082 total and scored a whopping 32 touchdowns.

Although he’s unlikely to reach those marks this year, he has anywhere from one to three games to try, depending how far his first-seeded team can go in the playoffs.

With 1,499 rushing yards and 399 receiving this year, Hall is only 102 total yards away from breaking the 2,000 all-purpose yard mark on the year.

He has 25 total touchdowns this season.

With a three-star ranking on 247 Sports, Hall is the No. 3 player in Kansas and ranked the No. 42 running back in the nation.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound RB is committed to Iowa State.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.