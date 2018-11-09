USA Today Sports

RB Breece Hall nears 2,000 all-purpose yard mark again as he gets All-American Bowl jersey

Photo: AAG

RB Breece Hall nears 2,000 all-purpose yard mark again as he gets All-American Bowl jersey

Football

RB Breece Hall nears 2,000 all-purpose yard mark again as he gets All-American Bowl jersey

Breece Hall, a running back out of Northwest High School (Wichita, Kan.) received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Hall broke onto the scene as a junior, surpassing the 2,000-yard rushing mark in just 12 games. He ran for 2,082 total and scored a whopping 32 touchdowns.

Although he’s unlikely to reach those marks this year, he has anywhere from one to three games to try, depending how far his first-seeded team can go in the playoffs.

MORE: All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Breece Hall presented his mom, Larhonda McDaniel, and sister, Naria Hall, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: AAG)

With 1,499 rushing yards and 399 receiving this year, Hall is only 102 total yards away from breaking the 2,000 all-purpose yard mark on the year.

He has 25 total touchdowns this season.

With a three-star ranking on 247 Sports, Hall is the No. 3 player in Kansas and ranked the No. 42 running back in the nation.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound RB is committed to Iowa State.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

, , , Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/breece-hall-gets-all-american-bowl-jersey-iowa-state
RB Breece Hall nears 2,000 all-purpose yard mark again as he gets All-American Bowl jersey
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.