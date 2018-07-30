Four-star safety Brendan Gant commits to Florida State: 'It's just like home'

Florida State has landed a commitment from four-star Lakeland (Fla.) Kathleen safety Brendan Gant after his visit to FSU for Saturday Night Live.

“It’s just like home,” Gant said.

“Family. Coaching staff. Father figures. Other commits and players that I’ve been around and be around. They’re like brothers to me already.”

Gant has 16 other offers including Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, and Tennessee. He committed to the Crimson Tide over FSU in 2017, but decommitted from Alabama while on a visit to FSU in late April.

He says that the FSU didn’t play a factor in his decision to decommit, but did say that he had an inkling about ending up in Tallahassee that day.

“That day I kind of knew where my heart would lead to and where it wanted to go,” Gant said.

Gant committed to Alabama when Jimbo Fisher was still at the helm in Tallahassee, but new FSU head coach Willie Taggart was able to jump back into his recruitment quickly because of the relationship that he had built when he was at South Florida.

“It’s always been a good vibe and a good relationship,” Gant said.

“Went up for the first time at USF and they were the same way they are now. Took to Oregon the same way and now they’re here.”

Gant knew he was going to FSU on Saturday night, but didn’t commit until Sunday morning.

He wanted to wait to speak with Taggart face-to-face before making his intentions public.

“He wasn’t expecting it at all,” Gant said.

“He was asking me when I was going to make a decision and I told him I made it last night and he started getting goosebumps and stuff.”

Gant has built up an excellent relationship with a Tribe19 commitment.

He plays on a 7-on-7 team with three-star cornerback Renardo Green, roomed with five-star cornerback Akeem Dent at The Opening, played against four-star defensive lineman Quashon Fuller last year, and was recruited to Florida by four-star linebacker Jaleel McRae, who is now committed to the Seminoles.

McRae was actually the first person to know about Gant’s commitment.

“I talked to Jaleel (McRae) last night,” Gant said.

“He was just excited. He thought I was playing, but he was one of the first people to know.”

Gant is ranked as the No. 8 safety and the No. 114 overall player in the 2019 class by the 247Sports composite rankings.

FSU isn’t recruiting him in a specific role he said, but will let him try out safety, linebacker, and cornerback to see where he fits best.

With his commitment the Seminoles move up from the No. 14 recruiting class and jump back into the Top-10 at No. 9. He is the 15th commitment for FSU in the 2019 class.

“I’m really excited,” Gant said.

“Especially for what coach Taggart has planned. The culture is a good atmosphere to be around. Good place to be around.”

