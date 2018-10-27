Brethren (Calif.) RB Lontrelle Diggs scores 4 touchdowns in win

If you had Lontrelle Diggs on your fantasy football team this weekend, you probably won.

The Grace Brethren (Simi Valley, Calif.) running back had four touchdowns, outscoring Camarillo (Calif.) on his own in the Lancers’ 42-21 victory.

His scores were impressive in different ways.

The first came on a fourth-and-four from 34 yards out.

But Diggs didn’t stop at the first yard marker. Nobody took him down, so he took it all the way to the house.

The game was actually quite close for most of the contest. Midway through the third quarter, Brethren led 13-7.

But Diggs got a handoff on third-and-two from the 13-yard line and scored another to give the Lancers some breathing room.

It ended up being much-needed, as Camarillo scored again to cut the deficit to a single possession.

But Diggs got another long run and score, this time on a second down.

He made a couple nice cuts to get to the outside and score from 19 yards out.

Finally, with four minutes left, Brethren had a relatively comfortable 35-21 lead. Diggs made sure TEAM would not come back.

He put on a burst of speed, made a nice cut and broke a tackle near the end zone to score his fourth of the game.

Diggs came into the night averaging 144.9 rushing yards per game and 20 touchdowns. He’s approaching last year’s sensational marks of 1,742 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.

Friday was his eighth 100-plus yard rushing game of the season. He had 10 such games last year.