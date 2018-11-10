Brewster Academy owns the night with powerful dunks in win

Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) powered past Redemption Christian Academy (Northfield, Mass.) in the team’s first game in the United States on Wednesday night.

Five different players scored in double-figures with the Bobcats improving to 4-0 in the 99-75 victory.

Sophomore five-star prospect Terrence Clarke led the attack with 22 points and 6 assists. Jalen Lecque (NC State commit), Kai Jones (Texas commit) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (Class of 2020) all finished with 16 points. Ohio State commit Alonzo Gaffney poured in 11 points.

After three regular season games, it’s clear that the Bobcats are embracing an ‘everybody eats’ mentality. Three different players led the Bobcats in scoring during its appearance last week at the Caribbean Tip-Off Classic in The Bahamas. Clarke scored a team-high 18 points against Ridley College, Jones scored 20 points against Crestwood School and Gaffney led the way against Bahamas Elite with 17.

Clarke, Jones, Gaffney and Jalen Lecque were all named to the All-Tournament Team. Gaffney was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

In recent years, Brewster Academy has consistently churned out NBA talent including Donovan Mitchell, T.J. Warren and Devonte’ Graham.

#NBA⁠ ⁠ wall in Smith Center at Brewster Academy has been updated! #MoreComingSoon pic.twitter.com/HX2AecqsFb — Jason Smith (@BrewsterHoops) November 8, 2018

This year’s Bobcats team could be its most talented yet.

