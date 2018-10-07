Brian Bowen Sr. testifies that then-La Lumiere coach paid to lure son to school

The father of Brian Bowen Jr. testified Thursday in federal court that a current DePaul assistant coach paid him to have his son attend La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.).

As the Chicago Tribune and other outlets report, Brian Bowen Sr. told a jury current DePaul assistant Shane Heirman paid him $2,000 per month for Bowen Jr. to play at La Lumiere.

Per news agencies covering the New York trial, Bowen Sr. testified at the trial of aspiring agent Christian Dawkins and two other defendants accused of making payments to the families of top recruits.

Bowen Sr. testified that several college programs made financial offers for his son to play for them.

Bowen Jr., a 6-foot-7 forward, transferred from Arthur Hill High School in his hometown of Saginaw, Mich., to La Lumiere in 2015. Heirman was hired at DePaul in May 2017 after three seasons at La Lumiere.

Bowen committed to Louisville on June 3, 2017, but never played a game for the Cardinals.

Bowen Sr. is accused of being part of a bribery scheme in which he would receive $100,000 from Adidas to send his son to Louisville. This helped lead to the firing of longtime head coach Rick Pitino, who has denied wrongdoing.

Bowen Jr. never played college basketball. He transferred to South Carolina in January of this year, entered the NBA draft, then withdrew his name in June. He currently plays for the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League.

Bowen Sr.’s testimony came on the third day of the trial. The FBI has stated it has thousands of hours of wiretapped conversations related to the case.