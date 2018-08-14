The Brian Williams Blog: The Opening, impressing Cam Newton, 'Astroworld' and more

Brian Williams is the No. 1 safety in the ESPN 300 for 2019. Last season, he racked up 78 tackles, eight interceptions, a fumble recovery, four touchdowns and a runner-up finish at states for the Bishop Dunne (Dallas). Williams, a Texas A&M commit, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

Hey guys! I’m back again for another blog. Thanks for tuning in, I’m ready to go!

The most recent event I attended was The Nike Opening Finals and it was amazing! I have got to give a shoutout to Nike for all the gear and all of the people they had around us.

It was one of the best football experiences I’ve ever had. The best part was being around all of the elite players and playing the game that we all love. We had a lot of fun and it was a memorable experience. Plus, 7-on-7 was very fun too. I was on Team Boomin’ and we made it to the championship. Unfortunately, we didn’t win it, but we had a lot of fun. Another highlight was making the All-Tournament Team. That was big for me!

But, I would have to say that the coolest part of the week was when I caught a pick-6 and returned it for about 100 yards in front of Cam Newton. He was just pumping me up after that saying, “Good job!”

So, of course, that was big coming from him.

It was real cool to be able to see The Star in Frisco too.

Since I’ve been back, I’ve gotten back to working out. I finished up my summer lifting and running and then fall camp started on August 1.

That’s been going really well. I think we’ve got a great chance to get a state title ring this season. We’re unified this year and this is probably the most talented team I’ve ever been on in my high school career. Plus, we’re all really close and we’re all really hungry.

We put the pads on last week and it’s been really high energy! We have had really energetic practices and it’s been a wonderful thing to be a part of. We really do play every rep like it’s the state title game and that kind of focus is what makes me feel like we can get it done.

I know you guys have been seeing all of the commitments we’ve been getting at A&M! I think the class is almost done, but it’s been amazing how many elite guys we’ve got in the class. I know that we’re gonna be able to build something special when we get there.

Now, to the music!

These days I’m listening to a lot of new music and I’ve gotta say that “Astroworld” by Travis Scott was a pleasant surprise. That’s probably one of the best albums I’ve heard in a minute! “Scorpion” was good too. Of course, Drake always delivers and J. Cole’s “Album of the Year” freestyle was real crazy! He shouted out Oak Cliff which is where my school is so that was really dope!

OK, guys another blog in the books. I always love talking to you guys and thanks again for reading. I’ll be back soon.

