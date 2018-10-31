Brian Williams humbled by UA jersey, focused on season finale

Bishop Dunne Catholic School (Dallas) safety Brian Williams can’t imagine having to check-in with multiple coaches all over the country on a regular basis.

The five-star recruit ended all of that in January when he committed to Texas A&M.

“I’m glad to have all of that behind me,” Williams said. “It makes football even more enjoyable.”

He had the same sentiment on Wednesday when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“I’m blessed to be a part of this game,” Quick said. “I don’t take things like this granted; there are a lot of great players that have come out of this game and for me to have this opportunity is something I’m appreciative of.”

Currently, the Falcons are sitting at 6-3 with a regular season finale meeting with Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) on Nov. 9.

Williams said it’s important for his team to close out the regular season strong with the playoffs looming.

“We have what it takes to go far in the postseason,” Williams said. “But we can’t skip steps. We have to take care of business and get better every game and that’s what we’re all focused on.”

