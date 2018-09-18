Brockton enters top 10 of latest Super 25 boys fall soccer rankings

USA Today Sports

Boys Soccer

Brockton (Mass.) enters at No. 7 of the latest Super 25 boys fall soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

St. Benedict’s Prep, last season’s Super 25 national champion, remains the No. 1 team, again followed by St. Ignatius (Cleveland). Naperville North (Ill.) comes in at No. 3, then Salesianum (Wilmington, Del.) and Commack (N.Y.).

Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) jumped seven spots to No. 10.

In all, there were six newcomers including Brockton: No. 13 Clarence (N.Y.), No. 16 Hanover (N.H.), No. 23 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.), No. 24 Washburn (Minneapolis), and No. 25 Kearny (N.J.).

