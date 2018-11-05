Georgia marching band members spell racial slur during halftime performance

Members of a Georgia high school marching band spelled a racist slur out of the mascot name during a halftime performance.

Sousaphone players at Brookwood High School (Snellville, Ga.) used the covers of their instruments to rearrange the word “Broncos” into a racist word during the performance on senior night.

RACIAL SLUR AT HALFTIME: Parents of students at Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County are outraged after members of the school’s band displayed a racial slur using the school mascot letters during its halftime performance. We have the school’s response on @FOX5Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/FxS6OYmM6R — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) November 5, 2018

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, members use them in the stands but take them off on the field. In removing them, sound travels better and the musicians are able to move around the field and change their position.

The covers were not removed Friday night.

In a letter to parents, principal William Bo Ford Jr., said the band director was not on the field when the band took position due a “very busy senior night” that had “several personnel challenges,” according to the Ledger-Enquirer.

Ford told FOX5 in an email that the school identified the four students who participated and two more who gave false information to staff.

“In our interviews, the students– two of whom are African American, one of whom is Asian, and one of whom is Hispanic – indicated that this was intended as a joke, one that they thought would be funny,” Ford said. “However, they acknowledged that they knew this racist term was not acceptable.”

He said the group of students will be disciplined.