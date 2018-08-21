Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Bru McCoy, Mater Dei

Bru McCoy
School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Position: Wide receiver/Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
College: Undecided
McCoy is Mr. Versatility with the ability to legitimately dominate as a wide receiver and as a linebacker.
