Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Bru McCoy, Mater Dei

Photo: Chris Trevino, 247Sports

Bru McCoy

School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Position: Wide receiver/Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
College: Undecided

McCoy is Mr. Versatility with the ability to legitimately dominate as a wide receiver and as a linebacker.

