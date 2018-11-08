Chosen 25 ATH Bru McCoy excited to be latest Mater Dei star to wear All-American jersey

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) athlete Bru McCoy received his All-American jersey Thursday afternoon at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I’ve been watching this (jersey presentation) for three years and it’s finally my time,” McCoy told USA TODAY. “(At a school like Mater Dei) it kind of sets a precedent that this is what players at this school reach to accomplish. There’s a threshold set where if you want to be amongst those recognized you need to be an All American. I’m just upholding myself and what the program pushes you to accomplish.”

A five-star prospect, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound two-way contributor is ranked as the No. 1 athlete prospect in the nation and a top-10 overall recruit in the Class of 2019 per 247Sports. He’s also a member of the USA TODAY Chosen 25 top prospects in the Class of 2019.

McCoy remains uncommitted and is expected to choose his college destination during the All-American Bowl on January 5. His current leaders include Big XII archrivals Oklahoma and Texas, Washington and heavyweight programs closer to home in USC and UCLA. He also holds scholarship offers from 20 other programs, including perennial national title contender (and frequent champion) Alabama.

He gave more insight into his choices to USA TODAY.

“Right now I have my head in a book most of the time, trying to finish strong in school,” McCoy said. “Things are starting to slow down with recruiting a little bit with schools making last ditch efforts to recruit me. I’m giving schools looks I haven’t before. Right now USC, Texas, Washington, Oklahoma and UCLA are the five main schools I’m talking to, given the time of day. Not that I big time any schools, but I did have to cut some schools off just to make it a bit easier for me to handle.

“Mainly the relationships or the overall feel on campus have been a big part of why these schools stand out to me. USC being a home school and Texas being on the up and up and being the university of Texas, they carry a lot of weight with the name and the new coaching staff. They’re very different among other schools. Oklahoma’s ranking speaks for itself. Washington has a great program and it really reminds me of Mater Dei’s program here. And UCLA, the location of the school is unbelievable, Westwood is beautiful, Chip Kelly is amazing and I like the receiving coach a lot. Every school has it’s upside and downside. It’s about where I fit best.”

McCoy is focused in the moment and on the conclusion to his senior season and the All-American Bowl game to come. And yes, he would relish another match up with USA TODAY Super 25 No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), which knocked off the Monarchs in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 face off earlier this year.

It’s very likely he’ll be the highest profile in-game commitment in San Antonio, which could mean an even brighter spotlight than usual for the defending Super 25 national champion. He’s ready for it, though the humble senior insists he’ll never seek out the spotlight; it only finds him because of what he accomplishes.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.