Four-star WR Cornelius Johnson gets All-American Bowl jersey

Four-star wide receiver Cornelius Johnson received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson, 247 Sports‘ No. 2 player from Connecticut, said he watched the game as a kid.

“My whole life I’ve been looking up to the players selected in the All-American Bowl and I’m really thankful that I’ve got the opportunity to play,” he said.

It’s easy to see why college offers have flown in from highly-touted programs for the Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) receiver. On Saturday, Johnson made a play reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr. to top keep a fourth quarter drive alive with a one-point lead.

Here, at long last, is that Cornelius Johnson catch on the winning drive of Brunswick’s 33-26 victory over Taft this afternoon.

Insane. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/B4mo3VtGp4 — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 14, 2018

“(I’m a) great route runner. I like to run after the catch, but at the same time, I’ll still go up and make a play on the ball,” Johnson said.

He said his top five schools are Alabama, Stanford, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Johnson’s only official visit thus far was to Notre Dame at the beginning of September. With so many different programs fighting for his services, he said he’s looking for a place he’ll be comfortable and fit in with the offense.

“I’m really looking for a school where I just feel most comfortable, at home, away from home, because that’s where I’ll be for the next three or four years,” Johnson said. “When I look at a school, I look a lot at the people there, the coaching staff and also the players. Because that’s who I’ll be around the most.”

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.