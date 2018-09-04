Five-star Bryan Antoine commits to Villanova basketball

One half of the Ranney School’s (N.J.) boys basketball outstanding duo has announced his college decision just before the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

Bryan Antoine, the No. 9 player in the Chosen 25 for the class of 2019, announced Tuesday on his Twitter account his intentions to wear the navy, white and light blue for the Wildcats Men’s Basketball program starting in the 2019-2020 season.

Antoine told Pat Lawless, a senior editor for PrepCircuit.com, that he has a long term vision by picking Villanova, “I would say the main goal is for me to get to the NBA and Villanova gets players to the NBA no matter if it’s one, two, three or four years.”

Last season, Antoine was once again the best playmaking guard in the Shore Conference as well as one of the top players in the state. He helped the Panthers (28-5) achieve some of the biggest moments in school history, which included making it to the Shore Conference Tournament Final for the first time in school history and winning the school’s first SCT title.

In the NJSIAA tournament, Antoine, a two-time All-Shore First Teamer, led the Panthers to the Non-Public South B sectional title, the first in school history and that vaulted the Ranney School on a path to the Non-Public B State Final for the first time in school history.

NJHoops.com publisher and leading New Jersey talent evaluator Jay Gomes believes that Antoine and Villanova basketball are a perfect fit.

“Bryan’s got the whole package. He can really shoot the ball, he’s very athletic, he’s got range, he can get to the rim, he can create his own shot. Very talented kid,” Gomes said. “Obviously they’ve had a lot of success with their guards and he’s another kid who is going to thrive there. He’s good enough to go in there and make an impact right away. He’ll have a great career there.”

During the 2017-2108 season, Antoine played in 32 games and averaged 21.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. For his career, Antoine has played in 84 games, scored 1,745 points (20.7 average) and averaged 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.65 blocks per game.

Antoine was selected by the Shore Conference Basketball Coaches Association as its Shore Conference player of the year and its Class B Central player of the year and he was awarded the Asbury Park Press player of the year.