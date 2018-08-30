Junior Colorado guard Bryson Stephens hits back-to-back halfcourt shots

Bryson Stephens isn’t a Division I recruit just yet, but he’s already proving to have the confidence of the very best.

Stephens, a junior at George Washington High in Colorado, was recently competing in a summer league scrimmage when the following happened:

He really pulled from half court on BACK TO BACK PLAYS 💀 @bbrysons12 pic.twitter.com/1RfdbQPyR6 — Overtime (@overtime) August 28, 2018

Yup, that’s Stephens firing away shots from behind half court, on back-to-back possessions. In fact, it’s Stephens hitting from behind half court.

We have no idea how replicable Stephens’ back-to-back bombs may actually be. The fact that he has the confidence to try it even once would seem ti indicate he’s not afraid to do it again.