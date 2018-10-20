BYU lands commitments from forward Bernardo Da Silva, center Shengzhe Li

Bernardo Da Silva, out of Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah), committed to Brigham Young University on Saturday.

This comes three days after BYU got the committment of Shengzhe Li, a center from Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA).

Silva chose BYU over Grand Canyon, Southern, Southern Utah and Florida International, according to 247 Sports.

ESPN ranks Silva as a three-star forward and the No. 4 player out of Utah.

Over the summer for Utah Mountain Stars AAU, Silva averaged 14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-8 forward competed in the 2016 and 2017 adidas Nations tournament, averaging 14 minutes, 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game over 11 appearances.

Li committed to BYU on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 center averaged 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field, according to his school.

Li was born and raised in Shanghai, China before moving to California last year, according to BYU Insider. Li also played for Spain in Euroleague.