Calabasas WR Mycah Pittman alleges referee told him to 'Shut the (expletive) up'

Calabasas High School (Calif.) wide receiver Mycah Pittman accused a referee of using expletive language toward him multiple times during the game against Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) Friday night.

Pittman said that after he made a play and got excited, a referee said “Shut the (expletive) up, that’s you’re first play you made and it’s already the second quarter.”

He alleged that the referee said “Shut the (expletive) up” twice to him.

“He (obviously) knew I was incapable of replying or else I’d get thrown out,” Pittman said in a direct message to USA TODAY High School Sports over Twitter.

Around 12:15 p.m. PT Saturday, California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section assistant commissioner Thom Simmons said in an email that its office had not received complaint of the incident.

“To this point the CIF Southern Section has not received any notification from either the student-athlete mentioned or Calabasas High School of any such incident. Until such time it would be inappropriate for this office to comment on any such allegations should they exist,” Simmons said.

Pittman tweeted at the CIFSS account late Friday night, though it did not offer specifics of what occurred.

I fear nobody and if I feel disrespected imma let u know that’s how I’ll always rock. FYI @CIFSS the white hat ref was very disrespectful towards if u want to know what he said don’t mind dming me. https://t.co/krpwHZv9XE — MJP (@MycahPittman) October 20, 2018

The video in the initial tweet, which Pittman had quote-tweeted, was from a pregame incident involving the four-star Calabasas WR and five-star Oaks Christian DE Kayvon Thibodeaux. The two exchanged words during the coin flip.

It appears Pittman was saying “I want to talk” to Thibodeaux when the captains lined up after the first round of handshakes. The referee that Pittman accused of cursing at him was telling Pittman to stop while Thibodeaux started clapping loudly.

Following the coin flip, when the group shook hands again before leaving for their respective sidelines, Thibodeaux clapped several times in Pittman’s face and started yelling, “Wish you the best, baby!”

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Oaks Christian and Calabasas don’t like each other. Rivalry get HEATED at coin toss. Full 🎥: https://t.co/LyjnxH3wjR pic.twitter.com/Jq31DlBB5R — Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) October 20, 2018

The two got face-to-face as captains and referees went to split them up.

Pittman said things got personal over social media that Thibodeaux “took (too) far,” while Thibodeaux said Pittman didn’t shake his hand and then started trash talking.

“It’s all love now tho, just in spirit of the game,” Thibodeaux told USA TODAY High School Sports in a direct message on Twitter.

Pittman is an Oregon commit and Thibodeaux visited the Ducks last week.

There was some public trash talk leading up to the game. On Oct. 12, Pittman was asked about the upcoming match-up by Jack Pollon.

“Oaks is a great team, obviously, they’ve had success, but I don’t think they can handle our high-power offense,” Pittman said.

Calabasas’ Oregon bound pass catcher Mycah Pittman wants nothing more than to beat unbeaten Oaks Christian next week in a game that will be televised live by Fox Sports Prime Ticket pic.twitter.com/PvDZUSmH2q — Jack Pollon (@pollonpreps) October 13, 2018

In recent days, Thibodeaux told the Daily News: “You can quote me on this: Calabasas will be lucky if they don’t get blown out.”

The game, which came down to the final play, included highlight-reel moments from Thibodeaux and Pittman.

In the first half, the No. 1 player on USA TODAY High School Sports’ Chosen 25 broke free from his blocker and made a brutal sack.

Where did he possibly come from‽@kayvonT8 is a whole different monster 😶 pic.twitter.com/lB6L4GvdZf — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 20, 2018

Then, with 30 seconds left in the game, Oaks Christian was forced to punt with an eight-point lead. Pittman danced his way around the field and very nearly scored, getting stopped by the final defender.

Somebody get this man some oxygen!@MycahPittman just ran a marathon and almost pulled off a miracle for @CalabasasFtball pic.twitter.com/vikUD1DXxL — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 20, 2018

The return put Calabasas in strong field position, but they didn’t have enough time to complete the comeback over undefeated Oaks Christian.

The Lions won 21-13.