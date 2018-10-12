USA Today Sports

Calallen's Steve Chapman presented ALL-USA Baseball Coach of the Year trophy

Photo: Len Hayward, Caller-Times

Baseball

Steve Chapman, who last year led Calallen High School (Corpus Christi, Texas) to a 29-10 record, and a 5A Regional Quarterfinal appearance, was presented Friday with the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Coach of the Year trophy.

Chapman was honored during Calallen’s pep rally for their football game tonight against Southside (San Antonio, Texas).

Calallen’s Steve Chapman presented with ALL-USA Baseball Coach of the Year trophy. (Photo: Len Hayward)

This past season Chapman earned his 1,000th career victory, making him the only active coach in Texas with 1,000 wins.

His overall record is 1,017-228-3 and since taking over the program at Calallen in 1983, he has won three state championships and never had a losing record.

