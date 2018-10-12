Calallen's Steve Chapman presented ALL-USA Baseball Coach of the Year trophy

Steve Chapman, who last year led Calallen High School (Corpus Christi, Texas) to a 29-10 record, and a 5A Regional Quarterfinal appearance, was presented Friday with the 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Coach of the Year trophy.

Chapman was honored during Calallen’s pep rally for their football game tonight against Southside (San Antonio, Texas).

This past season Chapman earned his 1,000th career victory, making him the only active coach in Texas with 1,000 wins.

His overall record is 1,017-228-3 and since taking over the program at Calallen in 1983, he has won three state championships and never had a losing record.