Calif. 4-star CB Max Williams living out dream being selected to Under Armour All-America Game

Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.) cornerback Max Williams received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 5-9, 170-pound safety, Williams is a top-15 ranked cornerback and top-15 overall prospect in California in the country per ESPN, which also ranks him among the nation’s top-100 overall prospects.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was little, watching the game on TV and then now seeing them balling in the NFL,” Williams told USA TODAY. “It’s amazing.”

Williams, who is half-Hawaiian and was born in the island state, holds scholarship offers from many of the nation’s top programs, and has narrowed down his final four programs to USC, Oregon, Notre Dame and Louisville. He already took an official visit to Louisville and was scheduled to be in Oregon last weekend … before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Serra’s season opener, requiring surgery.

“I’m in a positive state of mind,” Williams said. “I kind make any excuses and am ready to start rehab so I can be 100 percent when I get to college and ball out.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.