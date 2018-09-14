Calif. AD, girls basketball coach dismissed weeks into school year for no clear reason

A Sacramento-area athletic director and girls basketball coach was dismissed on Wednesday without being given any clear indication that she did anything wrong.

Now, as reported by the Sacramento Bee, Suzanne Baker is trying to simultaneously remain calm and assure her colleagues and students that everything will be fine at Capital Christian.

Baker has spent the past 25 years at Capital Christian, with her roles eventually elevating to head girls basketball coach and athletic director. A former Sacramento State basketball player, Baker was weeks away from her 20th season leading the Capital Christian girls basketball team.

Instead, she’s now trying to make sense of her first search for a new job in more than two decades. Baker wasn’t even allowed to visit with her team to break the news to them directly after she cleaned out her office, a move which left the girls basketball squad understandably upset.

“We sat together and cried, trying to process what was going on,” Capital Christian girls basketball captain Bridgit Donlon told the Bee. “We shared memories of seasons past and goals for the future that we want to achieve for her. We talked about how Coach Baker has left a legacy and given us the tools that we need to move on through this difficult time.”

That’s the message Baker is trying to spread to others around Capital Christian as well, even as she struggles to understand a decision that the school itself had nothing to do with any inappropriate actions.