Calif. assistant HS football coach resigns after physical confrontation with player

A California assistant high school football coach resigned after a disagreement he held with a student athlete turned physical during a Friday night game.

As reported by San Diego CBS affiliate KFMB, an unidentified Rancho Bernardo (Calif.) High School assistant football coach resigned just days after a Friday night altercation with a player for Poway (Calif.) High School, Rancho Bernardo’s opponent on Friday night.

According to KFMB, Rancho Bernardo head football coach Tristan McCoy sent a note to parents of his players explaining the coach’s actions thusly:

frustrations were running high and one of the players began yelling insults at the quarterback as they headed to the sidelines. That is when the assistant coach, who is also the quarterback’s father, “grabbed” the player yelling the insults and began “forcibly and physically pushing him on to the track” while telling him his words were unacceptable.

Per the report, the now-former assistant coach acknowledges that he crossed a line and has since apologized to the player he accosted.

For their part, Poway officials have yet to comment on the incident, though they acknowledged that they are aware that the incident took place.

All of that may be an indication all parties may be willing to let the unpleasantness go, now that the coach has already resigned. That being said, should the student who was grabbed feel he needs to file suit against the coach, he would certainly have a case.